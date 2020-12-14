Bradley County COVID-19 numbers still rising

Bradley County is in the midst of one of its worst bouts of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 153 active cases as of Monday morning, December 14, 2020.
The most recent figures locally show the County having sustained 689 total cumulative cases of the virus since the beginning of the outbreak. Seven people from Bradley County have died so far.
Drew County to the east is suffering a similar outbreak at the moment, but their numbers are higher. 265 active cases have been found there.
16.4 million Americans have contracted the virus nationwide so far, and slightly over 299,000 people in the United States have died. That's more people dead from COVID-19 in the United States in the last year than the number of U.S. military casualties in World War II.
No comments:
Post a Comment