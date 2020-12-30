Bradley County passes harsh COVID-19 milestone

Bradley County hit a grim milestone Wednesday, December 30, 2020, as two more deaths were posted to the Department of Health's website due to COVID-19 in the County, pushing the area beyond 10, to 11 deaths now from the virus.
The two deaths are currently listed as "probable." It remains to be seen if they will eventually be posted as "confirmed" COVID-19 deaths, but they are included in the death total on the website at this time.
118 cases are active as of 3:04 p.m. CST in Bradley County Wednesday.
Salineriverchronicle.com can report that multiple locations throughout town are still not enforcing the mask mandate. Experts say masks and social distancing when in public indoor venues are the best defense against COVID-19. Mass vaccinations are not yet available to the general public, but there is a hope that is coming soon.
902 people in Bradley County have been infected with COVID-19 since the pandemic began, with 773 recovered. 8.277% of Bradley County residents have now contracted the virus.
No comments:
Post a Comment