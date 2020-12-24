Bradley County Quorum Court approves 2021 budget

Six of the nine Justices were present in person and two by phone as the Bradley County Quorum Court met December 21 for the last scheduled meeting of the year 2020. One JP was out due to illness.
Most of the meeting was routine with approval of basic reports and the financial statement. Justice Pat Morman brought up the subject of what the County should do to collect delinquent property taxes as well as sanitation fees. He indicated the Court needs to visit this matter after the first of the year and seek a solution. Based upon recent published information, there is substantial tax money not being paid and it is hurting the County.
Proposed budget ordinance #752 was read by title only and the 2021 County budget was adopted by a vote of 8-0. There was little discussion. It was noted the court had been provided the proposal earlier and had time to review. Judge McKinney stated he had been out due to COVID-19 for a number of days and a lot of the work on the budget was done by his staff, County Clerk Belin and County Treasurer Wesson. He thanked them for their efforts. The Judge went on to state that the budget may have to be revisited in 2021 due to the COVID impact on County finances. He stated that most of the layoffs in staff from 2020, due to the virus, were not replaced with full time employees, but the offices will have some part time help. There were no other county elected officials present except for the county clerk and treasurer. The Judge stated that again due to COVID, the circuit court system had been curtailed and he would have to wait and see if court expenses increased due to efforts to catch up during 2021.
No comments:
Post a Comment