City Council authorizes pay increases for police and fire

All six members of the Warren City Council were present for the December 14 monthly meeting. Mayor Denisa Pennington presided as the council and others in attendance were socially distanced, required to wear masks and went through temperature checks as they entered the Municipal Building.
Minutes of the November 9 meeting were approved and City Clerk Helen Boswell provided the monthly detailed financial report. She informed the council that sales tax receipts for November were as follows:
City sales tax-$82,028.03
City portion of county sales tax-$57,290.57
Both revenues are up 2 and 3 percent respectively over 2019.
The city clerk also submitted the District Court Clerks Report for review.
Next the Council adopted Resolution A-655 honoring the late Raymond Colen for his public service throughout his lifetime in Warren. A number of family members were present, and Mr. Colen's son, Dr. Charles Colen, thanked the City for honoring his father. Raymond Colen was a longtime teacher in the Warren school system and served on numerous boards and commissions of the City of Warren during his career. Council Member Zack Burks stated, "it is hard to replace people like Raymond Colen in the community." Mayor Pennington stated that her children were all students of Mr. Colen and thought highly of him.
The council then voted to sell a vehicle from the asset list.
Each department head gave their monthly reports along with the City Council standing committees.
Fire Committee Chairman Joel Tolefree moved that a salary increase be provided over the amount proposed by the pending budget. In a 4-2 vote, the Council voted to increase the salaries for the full time firemen to $13.75 for a full-time fireman and $14.03 for a certified fireman. In another vote of 4 to 2, firemen were granted hazard pay. To be paid monthly, firemen will now receive hazard pay in the amount of $120 for two years of service, $150 for three years, $180 for four years, and $210 for five years or more.
Later a motion was made by Council member Zack Burks to increase police salaries. The motion passed 4-2. The increases raised the salaries to $17.02 for patrolmen, $17.27 for sergeants, and $12.00 for dispatchers.
In other business, the Council voted to order property cleaned up at 509 Howard Street.
It was reported that several streets have recently been paved in accordance to previous approval by the City Council.
Community and Economic Development Chairperson Angela Marshall reported on discussions of the committee and moved that $75,000.00 be budgeted to be available for hiring of a business recruiter, should the city be able to find one through the "request for proposal" process and is able to negotiate a suitable contract. The motion passed 4-2.
Chairperson Dorothy Henderson provided a detailed report from the Ways and Means Committee relating to the 2021 budget. The following contracts were submitted to be included in the 2021 budget:
- $2000.00 to Area Agency to provide fans and air conditioners to Sr Citizens who qualify- Approved 6-0
- Contract with BCEDC for $18,000.00-failed by a vote of 2-4
- Contract with Chamber of Commerce for $18,000.00-failed by vote of 2-4
- Contract with Historical Museum for $2400.00-Failed by vote of 2-4
- Proposed 2021 budget-The Resolution failed unanimously. The budget was defeated in order to make revisions based upon the salary increases approved earlier in the meeting and the votes on the various contract proposals. A final budget will be acted upon in either a called meeting in December or early January or the regular January, 2021 Council meeting.
For each of the motions that failed, the votes were as follows: for-Moseley, Frazer;
against-Marshall, Henderson, Tolefree, Burks
In another budget matter, the Council voted to provide a pandemic bonus for all essential employees. The vote was 6-0 in favor to provide $350 to essential City employees.
The Council voted to set elected officials salaries for 2021. Resolution A-647 was approved by a vote of 6-0. No increase was provided for the City Council members. All others received a 2% increase.
The council then reviewed the reports from City boards and commissions. Council Member Memory Burks-Frazer, who represents the City Council on the Cultural Center Commission, told the Council that recent bids to make repairs to the Cultural Center's foundation came in at around $167,000.00. The city and school had budgeted $100,000.00. The city is consulting with the school board as to how to proceed.
Mayor Pennington informed the Council that the City will close for Christmas, December 24, and December 25. City emergency services will remain open at all times. She also reminded the Council of the scheduled Arkansas Municipal League 2021 virtual Winter Conference set for January 13-15 2021.
The Council then voted 6-0 to pay all current bills for November, 2020.
The next regular city council meeting is set for January 11, 2021 with the Agenda meeting planned for January 7 at 7:00am.
