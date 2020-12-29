City of Warren completes street paving project

The City of Warren recently completed a contract to repave five streets, or parts of streets, within the city limits, with plans underway to do more in 2021.
Kelly Street from Rock to Bragg was recently given a fresh overlay of asphalt, as was Bradley Court, a portion of Hobbs Street, the south end of Forrest Road, as well as Shields Street.
The streets were selected by the City Council Street Committee and approved by the full council after holding public hearings and receiving input from the City Street Foreman and other council members.
