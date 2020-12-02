Dr. Tucker Addresses BCEDC

The guest speaker for the November 30 meeting of the board of the Bradley County Economic Development Commission was Hermitage Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Tracy Tucker. She gave a detailed report on how Hermitage is managing school under the rules and guidelines put in place by the Arkansas Department of Education and the Department of Health as it relates to the covid-19 pandemic.
With the ever increasing number of cases in Arkansas, Dr Tucker stated that the schools have done a good job of not being the source of spreading the virus and more kids are returning to school in person rather than taking classes virtually. She did say a number of activities that are normally conducted in group settings are now being carried out virtually.
Dr. Tucker stated that eight man football went well and was able to follow the covid guidelines easily. She stated basketball will be more difficult as only 84 fans will be allowed in the Hermitage gym for games.
According to Dr. Tucker, the school sanitizes the entire school facilities on a regular basis and is working to assure that all students wear masks and keep a proper social distance. She indicated the facility, students and families are doing a good job.
In other business the board approved the minutes of the October 26 board meeting and the current financial reports. There were no reports available. There was discussion about the Griggs property survey and the land swap with the city.
Vice Chairman Hugh Quimby presided over the meeting. There were six board members present and one proxy. There will be no December meeting and the next meeting is set for January 25, 2021.
