Flush Away 2020 with the Warren Branch Library Toilet Paper Tube Wreath Contest

How to Enter: Create a wreath out of toilet paper tubes. It can be festive or funny, large or small, you decide! Just be creative! Send a photo of your creation by Email: youreadmore@gmail.com or Facebook Messenger: Warren Branch Library. Include your name and phone number with your entry. Please do not include people or pets in the photo. One entry per person.
Due Date: January 3, 2021
What You Win: You guessed it! A jumbo package of toilet paper!
Entries will be voted on January 5-7 by our Facebook followers, and the Winner will be announced on January 8th at noon!
