FUMC In-Person Christmas Eve and Sunday Services postponed due to rising COVID-19 numbers, but video to be made available online

According to a release by Warren's First United Methodist Church, they will not be holding their annual in person Christmas Eve service due to the significant uptick of COVID-19 cases locally.
"I know this is a tradition for many families in Warren, Methodist and otherwise, and we prayed over and discussed this at length before coming to this decision," reads the release.
The FUMC has also postponed all in person services through the end of January. They do plan on reevaluating the situation once post Christmas COVID numbers arrive. "With all of the traveling people will be doing this holiday season, both from and back to Warren and into Warren to be with family, it behooves us to try to keep our worship as safe as possible," the released stated.
All FUMC Sunday services will be streamed on facebook and youtube, as well as the Christmas Eve service. Attendees that would like to pick up communion elements from the church can call the office at 226-2641. Elements for communion will be able to be picked up in the alcove of the office or can be delivered. Attendees are also encouraged to provide their own elements as well to maintain further social distancing.
