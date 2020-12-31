Hospital Board holds telephone conference meeting

The Bradley County Medical Center Board conducted a meeting by conference call December 29, 2020.
The meeting was held by conference call due to the pandemic and the time of year, but was open to the public and the press. Normally the Bradley County Medical Board does not hold a regular Board meeting in December, but due to the stress of the pandemic and other important matters, Chairman Freddie Mobley suggested they meet in December.
Minutes of the past meeting and current financial reports were reviewed and approved. It was reported that the most current sales tax revenue received amounted to $103,939.56. Sales tax funds are utilized for equipment and construction purposes.
Hospital Administrator Steve Henson provided a comprehensive report on the effects of COVID-19 on the Hospital. He discussed the high positivity rate in Bradley County. Mr. Henson stated the Hospital is handling the workload and that 55 staff members and medical personnel have been vaccinated. He also stated the hospital has received funds from the Federal CARES ACT and used it for equipment and bonuses for the staff.
According to Mr Henson, the single biggest challenge to the hospital at this time is finding and keeping an adequate number of RNs. He said this is an issue throughout Arkansas and the entire United States. He also stated work continues in the effort to recruit doctors to Warren.
The board then voted to make a change to the 401K plan. When an employee leaves they have to cash out their plan or roll it over to an IRA. Board members formally approved COVID hazard pay for employees and voted to make a change in the operations of the Emergency Room by hiring Emergency Staffing Solution to manage the ER.
