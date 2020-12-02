LifeShare Mobile Blood Drive Set for Tomorrow at BCMC Rural Health Clinic

If you donated blood in the emergency blood drive held last month, you won’t be able to donate this time. However, it is important that those who can donate do so. Donors will have the chance to receive a LifeShare fleece blanket while supplies last.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to a significant decrease in blood donations, which has led to a shortage in the blood supply on a regional and national level. These local blood drives are the main source of blood for our hospital.
Around 1 in every 7 people entering a hospital need blood. One blood donation, approximately one pint of blood, can save up to three lives.
It is safe to donate blood. The COVID-19 coronavirus does not pose any known risk to blood donors during the donation process or from attending blood drives.
LifeShare Blood Center regularly supplies blood components to more than 100 medical facilities throughout Louisiana, East Texas and South Arkansas. Founded in Shreveport, La. in 1942, it is a nonprofit community service provider governed by a volunteer Board of Trustees. LifeShare is a member of America's Blood Centers and the American Rare Donor Program, is licensed by the U.S. Food & Drug Administration and accredited by AABB.
