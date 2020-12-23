Opinion: Despite alarming positivity rate locally, we are still falling short in doing our part to stop the spread of COVID-19

While we are all hopeful that the new COVID-19 vaccines will work and will be distributed widely and quickly, it will at best take some time. It is essential that everyone in Warren, Bradley County, and the surrounding areas stay diligent and follow the medical recommendations.
As of Wednesday afternoon, December 23, 169 active cases of COVID-19 exist in Bradley County, a high-mark number. Nine people have died in the County since the start of the pandemic, and the numbers are growing at an alarming pace locally.
As we have seen in some locations around Warren, far too many people continue to go without masks in some public places. This activity is dangerous not only to those not wearing the mask, but more so to those around them, family, friends, and strangers. This is serious. It is no inconsequential matter and should be taken seriously.
Information published in the Arkansas Democratic-Gazette shows that Bradley County is running a positivity rate of over 25% for COVID-19 in the past 14 days as of Tuesday, December 22, 2020. That means that of the total number of tests provided to citizens of Bradley County, 25.6% turned out positive. That is one of the highest rates per population in Arkansas.
Our medical personnel and hospital are being heavily used, and while we are proud to have them, it is important to do our part in limiting the COVID-19 spread among the people of our local community.
Although many locations are requiring masks to enter, it is easy to walk into various businesses in Warren and often see several individuals strolling around not wearing masks. Think of others, if not yourself. This is no game. It can be life or death. It is patriotic to care for our fellow citizens. We can do better.
Let us celebrate Christmas with a spirit of caring and common sense and pay attention to the medical experts and science.
