Opinion: We applaud the City Council for supporting our local police and fire personnel

During the recent meeting of the Warren City Council December 14, the council members voted to provide substantial raises in salary for both police and fire personnel. The need to take such action has been underway for some time, and while salaries have been increased over the years, the need to make a bigger investment in trained staff has been evident. As the council debated the proposed 2021 budget, council members stepped up and approved those larger investments. Based upon the actions taken, Warren's certified emergency services responders will be compensated more competitively.
The council is to be commended for taking this important step. All city services and employees are valued, but nothing is more vital to a local community than having well-trained police and fire personnel who have common sense, good attitudes, and are more likely to stay and serve. Keeping trained and capable staff has become an issue, and the city is trying to address the need.
The vote was 4-2 to alter the proposed budget by adding the additional increases for police and fire salaries. The concern voiced by one no vote was not against the need to improve the salaries, but the long term status of city funding to be able to continue the present level of services in all departments. While that may be an issue to address in the future, the city is able to pay the increases and maintain a solid level of overall services at this time. The vote voiced the belief by the council that a top priority must be law enforcement and the protection of life and property. SRC believes they are correct and supports the vote to raise the rates of pay for police and fire personnel.
During the meeting, the council did not approve several contracts for services, including the BCEDC and Chamber. There were two reasons expressed for taking the action. One was that it is not the taxpayers' responsibility to finance these non-governmental organizations, and a belief the City has other options to pursue economic growth and job creation. The second reason was to free up money for the police and salary increases within the confines of existing revenue.
Council members have made clear they intend to continue to support the recruitment of new jobs to the community. They have decided a new roadmap is needed to accomplish such. They will continue to work with the Chamber and BCEDC and should either organization bring a business to the table, the City is more than willing to search for ways to assist. Council members tell us they continue to support the efforts of the Pink Tomato Festival.
Members of the Warren City Council are a mixture of people who have served for a number of years and some who are fairly new. They all seem to be working to make Waren better, along with our mayor. They may have some differences of opinion from time to time, but they conducted the meeting civilly and properly. They have spent hours working on the budget and discussing options and methods to be successful. They have the backbone to do what they believe is right based on facts and study, as well as convictions.
It should be noted, all employees got a modest raise.
Your city remains strong financially and is searching for solutions to its various needs. Law Enforcement and fire protection are at the top of their list, while never ignoring other services and ways to improve. We appreciate their work! There is more to do and they will be continuing to debate and consider further action as time moves forward.
Council Member Dorothy Henderson, as the seasoned chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee, is to be commended for her leadership along with her committee and the other members of the council who have studied the needs and taken action to increase the police and fire salaries. Also thanks to Mayor Pennington and her staff for providing tons of information and making calculations for the City Council to review.
The Executive Branch (Mayor & Staff ) makes recommendations and provides information. The Legislative Branch (City Council) has the final say-so on the budget. Now the Executive Branch will implement. This is democracy at work in Warren, Arkansas.
The bottom line is that the City Council members did right by voting to better compensate police and fire employees.
