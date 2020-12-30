Outdoors: Weather conditions may begin to favor duck needs with newest rainfall

LITTLE ROCK – Perhaps this latest large, slow movement of rainfall into The Natural State will give ducks the type of habitat they're looking for around the landscape, such as more sheetwater and more expanses of water than have been seen throughout the duck season. While western Arkansas was expected to get the heaviest amount of rain, central, northeast and eastern Arkansas were predicted to see 3-4 inches over Wednesday and Thursday, while the south and southeast portions were looking at 2-3 inches.
"This rain is what we've been needing," Luke Naylor, Arkansas Game and Fish Commission waterfowl program coordinator, said. "At least we'll finally have extensive habitat for ducks to find. Hopefully it'll last."
No comments:
Post a Comment