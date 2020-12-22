Pastime: Christmas time in Bradley County

By Maylon T. Rice
Perhaps the best one, at least in recent memory, emerged in 2019, when a ruckus arose over the placement of a “nativity scene” on the courthouse square. A lawsuit was threatened if that religious symbol was placed on government property.
So incensed were some locals that a plethora of nativity scenes were popping up our entire town and in the county.
The best outcome was that Jim McMurry, a Warren man, whose art works have blessed many, painted the scene attached to this Pastime. It still warms my heart today.
I hope it warms your heart this Christmas season.
From a childhood memory a long time ago, I recall overhearing a brief “Merry Christmas,” conversation between Nolan “Pinchie” Williams, a local painter and hard-working man in Warren and the very formal and serious former Publisher of the Eagle Democrat Wilmer Love.
You may remember, Mr. Williams, in World War II, was captured by the Japanese and survived the famed and brutal Bataan Death March and suffering brutal treatment as a Prisoner Of War.
“I thought I would never see another Christmas in Bradley County,” Williams said in that conversation I was privy to hear as a kid.”
Williams went on to conclude the brief exchange with “…, and I’m going to have a Merry Christmas every year and celebrating this great country of ours.”
Oh, there are happier, funnier Christmas Pastime memories which flood my memories this time of year.
I look back at all the big, beautiful homes in Warren, back then without outdoor lights for the season. Each home had large “picture windows,” often in the living room or formal living rooms that were aglow with a decorated tree on full display visible from the street.
It was noting to see a slow moving caravan of automobiles out early in the darkening hours after sunset, creeping along Myrtle, Pine, and Church, to name just a few of the premier streets, to observe Christmas trees and homes lit with warm silhouettes of the holidays on full display.
There is the wonderful story of a full-sized Christmas tree being harvested just days before the holiday near the Country Club’s private clubhouse. This brazen act incensed the local membership. The leadership called an emergency meeting to offer a reward and alter law enforcement authorities to pursue the yegg who sawed down this beautiful tree.
As the board assembled, a very busy, but gruff senior member of the board, hurrying away from his professional clinic, asked:
“What is all the fuss about? Why this emergency meeting?” he asked. Another board member said, “Someone cut down a Christmas tree outside the clubhouse?”
“Well I did that, what about it?” was his answer.
The meeting was over before it began.
Later that evening, board members drove by the stately home, to see the beautifully decorated tree, once on the Country Club grounds, gracing this well-appointed home.
One member, in retelling this tale, said the tree, was “quite outstanding.”
Another tale, I must recite, was of an always present argument and downright brawl between a Mother and Father over the placement and posture of the natural Christmas tree for the home.
Arriving late in the day, tired from a busy day at the retail business, the Father went about preparing the tree for the living room show spot in front of the large window.
The couple was known to end their day with stiff and frequent adult beverage cocktails before this annual exercise.
Lugging the giant tree into the space, a fuss broke out. Father’s tree, it seemed was not as uniform as Mother wanted it to be.
Father turned his tree and leaned the tree and turned the tree to appease Mother. But persistently and systematically Mother wanted it a moved little over there, no, move it back here. Then no, move it there. No leaning it back, she said, No lean it forward, she would soon counter.
The tree was prepared, as was the custom of the day, to a flat “X” of boards across the base of the freshly cut cedar.
Furious at the constant complaining and moving of the tree, Father retreated back into the garage.
He emerged with a claw hammer and four 10-penny nails, clamped in his jaws.
The adult screaming then commenced.
Father nailed the tree right into the beautiful Sykes Hardwood Floor design in that formal living room.
Mother’s words, often in high pitched tones, were spewed forth, as the nails were quickly and forcefully pounded into the living room floor by Father.
Father, had, as usual, the final say, “Now that S.O.B. won’t lean.”
But oh, I digress, to the real intention of this Pastime moment.
It is Christmas, so I feel compelled to deliver some better, if not good news in 2020 for the holiday.
Arkansans, especially those in Bradley County, will reach down deep to help their fellow man.
They always do.
The absolute best in our communities in Bradley County always shine at Christmas.
Having a Merry Christmas is, you see, always, up to you.
Reach out to those in need.
Contribute to those less fortunate.
Volunteer your time in these short hours left before the sun goes down on a night in which we all believe deep within our heart of hearts something great indeed happened.
And maintain that this belief of Jim McMurry’s painting and all it represents can still change your world today, if you will only allow it to do so.
Merry Christmas everyone.
