Pastime: Christmas youthful antics best untold, until now…

Everyone and every community is full of Pastimes at Christmas.
Warren is no different. Nor, am I, any different or immune to some of these remembrances of Christmas, maybe often best left alone.
Today I’ll reflect back to a simpler time and tell on myself in a tale of a Yuletide Pastime of my youthful hijinks.
Hang on everyone and enjoy – it is Christmas.
I was not yet legal to drive an automobile, but did drive quite a bit back in the day for my nuclear blended family and the place of my boyhood employment. The folks at my job were supposed to always accompany me on the delivery rounds, they did on occasion, other times not.
But mostly, I walked from Warren High to work every day after school. I usually walked home, after work, or I bummed a ride with someone in inclement weather.
On this cold, December Thursday afternoon, during the days just before Christmas, most of the management staff had gone home, this Pastime took place. Do you remember when most all the retail stores closed on Thursday afternoons?
The evening before, there was a little social gathering, masquerading as a “cookie exchange” at a well-appointed home in Warren. There were six couples there to eat and exchange holiday gifts. As tradition, each of the households brought 6 dozen cookies for a splendid holiday cookie swap.
There was a healthy brace of holiday adult beverages consumed on this previous evening at the home in Warren.
Some of the “left-over” adult beverages were brought into the back shop for distribution and a little clandestine consumption, on Thursday afternoon. It was in the late afternoon, when these “left overs” were unveiled for employee sampling and consumption.
One of the back shop adults had sent over money for some of his favorite exotic hard liquor when the host of the “cookie exchange” made a recent drive over to Dallas County to procure the adult libations. The recipient of the brown bag did not share his package with the rest of us holding that out for later and personal testing.
It was not my first time to have a taste of a cold beer.
But I really never, even in college, liked the taste of beer, but it was, indeed my first sampling of strange bottled nectar called “Cold Duck.”
While those in this strange gaggle of employees, who were all certainly old enough to drink this exquisite mixture of Cold Duck, they all seemed to disdain the two-partially opened and sampled bottles.
Not me, I certainly chugged most of it down, while the others drank the left over beers.
I also discovered and swilled down some healthy helpings of a cinnamon-laced egg nog concoction bottled by a man named Evan Williams.
Wow! That bottled egg nog by Brother Williams, sure hit the spot.
In was just after 5:30 p.m., I announced it was indeed time for a very reinvigorated and energized me to “walk home.”
And away I strode down Cypress Avenue to West Cedar in an awkward, high stepping clip heading for home that was out past the Southern Lumber Company out past Grover Poole’s Grocery Store on the Old Camden Highway.
I was well-fortified on Cold Duck and Evan Williams Egg Nog, with last and only meal of the day - a thin barbeque sandwich from The Lumberjack – a sandwich stand across from the WHS campus for my lunch.
Somewhere down near the Warren, Saline River and Ouachita Valley Depot, I swooned, became woozy and rather overheated from my aerobatic exercise. And in an instant up came the remains of the BBQ sandwich plus all the Cold Duck and old Evan Williams’s Egg Nog also bubbled to the surface.
My boss and mentor, unaware I had left from the office on foot and upon learning of my sharp rate of intake of the adult beverages, chased me down, rightly so afraid I had overdid it on what was intended to be a pure “sampling” of these adult beverages.
He found me off the side of the road, slumped over a nearby ditch, in my rather unfamiliar state of happy inebriation and losing my lunch.
I was loaded me in his old cargo van for deliveries and spirited off to Wayne’s Confectionary, where we sat in a back booth for a couple of good cups of Paul Whitaker’s hot coffee before the dinner crowd came in.
He drove me home, admonishing me to imbibe within reason if ever I chose to consume adult beverages again.
It was a story I’ve told only occasionally, but it is still fresh as any Pastime of yesterday. Ah, youthful indiscretions are hard to forget.
I have also hated the taste of coffee ever since old Paul Whitaker’s black concoction.
But I do have a fascination with Cold Duck and that Evan Williams fellow sure makes a good Egg Nog among other holiday spirits.
That’s my story and my Pastime on these days just before Christmas.
Merry Christmas Everyone!
