Personnel actions approved by Hermitage School Board

In addition to regular monthly business, the Hermitage School Board approved several personnel decisions during their meeting conducted December 14, 2020. Board members present included Russell Richard, Mary Hamilton, Gary Vines, Harold Hampton, David Wilkerson and Dorothy Davis. Also attending were DR. Tracy Tucker, Superintendent and Mistie McGhee and Rosalynda Ellis.
The board accepted the resignation of Greg Mauldin due to retirement and voted to hire Jay Harrod as a bus driver and Ginnie Sellers and Lareina Grundy as prom sponsors.
Minutes and financial reports were approved. Rosalynda Ellis gave the K-6/SIS report and Mistie McGhee presented the 7-12/SIS report. The board approved the Cyber Insurance Policy as offered by the ASBA.
No comments:
Post a Comment