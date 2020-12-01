Registration open for 1st Annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Virtual 5K

Join us for the 1st Annual Mrs. Beverly Reep Virtual Memorial 5K Walk/Run on Saturday, December 26, 2020. We have established this event to celebrate the life of our beloved educator, Mrs. Beverly Reep, who served Bradley County schools for 39 years. Race packets will be mailed to all registered participants. This is a virtual event, so participants may complete the 5K at their discretion. Registered participants can post a picture of themselves and #sleighedthereep5k to be entered in for a $100 cash prize!
The proceeds from this event will go towards The Beverly Reep Memorial Fund.
To register, CLICK HERE, or visit the Donald W. Reynolds YMCA!
