Santa coming to Warren this Sunday

The Bradley County Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a community Christmas event called "Christmas Wishes" this Sunday, December 13, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
Organizers did caution however that if for any reason they feel its not safe to have Santa meeting kids in the slay due to COVID-19, they will have a drive-thru to see Santa at the First State Bank parking lot.
At 4:15 p.m. Miss Merry Christmas India Young will light the Christmas Tree.
The slay on the Martin's lot is open to the public at all other times for anyone wanting to take pictures.
There is also an effort being made to purchase a larger Community Christmas tree in the future. Anyone wishing to donate to that fund, may do so at the Chamber of Commerce office.
