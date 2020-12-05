Two COVID-19 Treatments Available at BCMC

WARREN, Ark. (12/4/20) – Bradley County Medical Center has obtained the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved treatment for COVID-19 Remdesivir (Veklury) along with the investigational monoclonal antibody therapy Bamlanivimab, which has received an Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA.
COVID-19 cases are on the rise across the nation and in Arkansas as the state reported a record in hospitalizations. Bradley County and other parts of Southeast Arkansas are also seeing their highest number of active cases in months. If you have COVID-19, you don’t have to leave Southeast Arkansas to be treated because BCMC can provide these two treatments.
The first treatment for COVID-19 is the antiviral drug Remdesivir, which is only administered to patients in an inpatient setting. It is for patients that are 12 years or older and weighing at least 88 pounds. The approval of Remdesivir was supported by the agency’s analysis of data from three randomized, controlled clinical trials that included patients hospitalized with mild-to-severe COVID-19. BCMC was one of the first hospitals in South Arkansas to receive and put Remdesivir to use.
The other treatment recently given Emergency Use Authorization by the FDA is Bamlanivimab. Bamlanivimab is for use in the outpatient setting. It is authorized for patients with a positive COVID-19 test result that are 12 years or older and weigh at least 88 pounds, and who are at high risk for progressing to severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. This includes those who are 65 years of age or older, or who have certain chronic medical conditions. Bamlanivimab was shown in clinical trials to reduce COVID-19-related hospitalization or emergency room visits in patients at high risk for disease progression within 28 days after treatment when compared to placebo. BCMC received Bamlanivimab within days of the Emergency Use Authorization.
Remdesivir will only be administered to patients in the hospital that are moderately to severely sick with COVID-19. Bamlanivimab, on the other hand, will come with an order from your primary care physician. You will have to test positive for COVID-19 and be determined to be at a high risk of developing severe COVID-19 and/or hospitalization. You will come to the hospital as an outpatient and receive the infusion of Bamlanivimab, which takes approximately one hour, in hopes of reducing severe complications from COVID-19 and/or hospitalization.
No comments:
Post a Comment