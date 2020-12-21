UAM Board of Visitors Officers Elected During Fall Meeting

During the fall meeting of the University of Arkansas at Monticell Board of Visitors, three new officers were elected. Mellie Jo Owen of Monticello will serve as chairperson, J. Michael Jones of Dumas will serve as vice chair, and Roger George of Warren will serve as secretary of the board. The officer election followed the decision by the UA System Board of Trustees to reappoint four members of the UAM Board of Visitors to serve an additional term which will expire December 31, 2024: Jim Daniels of McGehee, Greg Reep of Warren, Roger George, and Michael Jones. Other members of the UAM Board of Visitors include Linda Armour of Lake Village, Scott Saffold of Monticello, Jeremy Sparks of Alexander and Michael Walker of Star City. Officers are elected in the fall meeting of each even-numbered year, and terms of office begin the following January.
