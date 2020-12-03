Update on local fire calls

During the past week the Warren Fire Department was called out two times. Fortunately, neither call resulted in any serious issue.
November 24th, the Department responded to 217 Gannaway Street to a fire in violation of city ordinance. Eighteen firemen answered the call. There were no injuries or damage. The fire was reported as a grass fire; it turned out to be an illegal burning.
November 27th, the Department responded to a false alarm.
All residents and businesses are reminded that burning inside the Warren city limits is unlawful without a permit from the Warren Fire Department. Burning is only allowed under good weather conditions, with proper fire prevention plans in effect and only during daylight hours. For information to secure a permit call 226-8302.
