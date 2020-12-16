Updates given on plans for new school and gym

All members of the Warren School Board were present for the December 14 regular monthly meeting of the Board. Minutes were approved, a financial report was presented and messages from all administrators were given.
Mr Odom, the schools architect, was on hand and provided an update on proposed plans for the new elementary school and gym, based on comments and suggestions made at the last meeting of the members of the board and superintendent. A new one way street has been determined to be workable and the elementary school will face South. Mr. Odom and board members stressed that the new gym will be multi-purpose with dressing rooms for soccer, softball , baseball and other purposes such as events and graduations. It will be constructed so as to allow for an indoor walking track. Work will continue on the plans prior to final approval.
After an executive session the board returned and approved the following personnel matters:
- Accepted resignation of Ashley Davis, bus driver
- Hired Katelynn Ashcraft, elementary teacher
- Hired Stacey Baugh, Central Office Secretary/eschool administrator
- Approved Chasity Marshall, unpaid leave of absence
The board then approved the daily rate of pay for subs in the district:
- $11.00 for classified
- 90.00 for certified with no degree
- 94.00 for certified with a degree
The superintendent reported school would be out December 21 through January 4, 2021 for Christmas. He also stated the Bradley County Medical Center has donated the school district 3000 masks.
No comments:
Post a Comment