Tuesday, December 22, 2020

Warren FD responds to seven calls last week

The Warren Fire Department made the following alarms during the time period period of December,14 through December 19, 2020:

 1. 12-14-20, Provided medical assistance to 901 Halligan #18
 2. 12-15-20, False alarm on S. Martin
 3. 12-15-20, Provided medical assistance to 201 Meek
 4. 12-16-20, Accident at 400 W. Church
 5. 12-17-20, Public asist at 114 Bradley 98
 6. 12-18-20, Structure fire at 1503 S Martin
 7. 12-19-20, Accident Hwy 63/Bradley 70
None of the calls required more than two firemen.

The department urges everyone to abide by the city's outdoor burning rules and regulations.

