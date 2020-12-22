Warren FD responds to seven calls last week

The Warren Fire Department made the following alarms during the time period period of December,14 through December 19, 2020:
1. 12-14-20, Provided medical assistance to 901 Halligan #18
2. 12-15-20, False alarm on S. Martin
3. 12-15-20, Provided medical assistance to 201 Meek
4. 12-16-20, Accident at 400 W. Church
5. 12-17-20, Public asist at 114 Bradley 98
6. 12-18-20, Structure fire at 1503 S Martin
7. 12-19-20, Accident Hwy 63/Bradley 70
None of the calls required more than two firemen.
