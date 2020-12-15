Warren Fire Department Calls From December 7-13

For the time period December 7, 2020 through December 13, the Warren Fire Department responded to calls. There were five calls answered December 7 which included two accidents, two false alarms and one gas leak.
Two calls were covered December 8, including a public assist and another accident.
Three calls were responded to December 12. One was a false alarm, one a smoke scare and one an accident.
December 13 another false alarm was answered.
Two of the accidents required calling out volunteer personnel.
The department continues to urge everyone to burn only within the rules of the city and to practice caution at all times. It is important to practice safety with all Christmas decorations.
