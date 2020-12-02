Warren School Board meets, discusses new school/gym plans

The Warren School Board met in a special session Monday evening, November 30 to listen to and review presentations related to plans to construct a new elementary school and basketball arena. The school district has called a special election for February 2021 to help finance the new construction.
On hand to go over the preliminary plans were Randy Tolbert, whose firm is conducting a traffic study for the entire school campus, including the proposed new facilities and Daryll Odom whose firm is designing the new school building and gym. The traffic study is essential in order to smoothly and safely move traffic into and out of the campus, including faculty and staff, parents delivering and picking up kids and buses. Once the new facilities are constructed, all Warren students will be attending class on one large site. The board asked numerous questions and made suggestions. The traffic flow will be further studied before a final plan is put in place. It will utilize existing streets and call for the construction of new ones.
Mr Odom showed some proposed designs of the new elementary school and the arena. It appears the final plan most likely to be followed is to build the new school just off N. Martin Street ( Highway 8 ) facing to the South. This would be on the Northwest portion of the school property. Storm shelters are included in the school design. The new Arena will be placed directly South of the current Muti-purpose indoor practice building. The Arena and the indoor practice building will be connected by an outdoor covered walkway. The arena will have indoor multi-purpose rooms and basketball offices along with a stationary seating capacity of 1800. There will be room for additional chairs for other activities as needed. The arena would face the East.
