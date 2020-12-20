Warren Water and Sewer closing lobby due to COVID-19 precautions

Press Release
For Immediate Release- December 18, 2020
Warren Water and Sewer is actively monitoring COVID-19 updates and briefing ourselves on the urgency of care and caution to prevent the spread of this virus. Due to the rise in cases locally, and in effort to prevent the spread of this virus, Warren Water & Sewer will close its lobby to the public effective Monday, December 21, 2020.
The Water Department will remain staffed during this time, working diligently to ensure our customers continue to receive quality water and customer service. Please note that your normal paying habits may be altered temporarily. You may reach us at (870) 226-2321 if you need any assistance. Below are our preferred methods of pay during this serious matter.
Pay by phone (870) 226-2321
Pay online at www.pay.warrenarwater.com
Auto Draft, contact our office for more information
Night Deposit, conveniently located by our office door
Mail payments to 106 N Myrtle St, Warren, AR 71671
All of these payment options are available for Southwest Warren Rural Water and Corinth Valley Rural Water customers as well.
Should you have any questions or need any assistance, please feel free to contact our office at (870) 226-2321 during normal business hours. The health and safety of our customers and staff is of utmost importance.
Tenay Reep
Manager
Warren Water & Sewer
