Wigley joins Gibson & Keith Law Firm

A Monticello native, Mr. Wigley graduated from Monticello High School where he participated in football and other sports. He thereafter completed his undergraduate work at Arkansas State University, and went on to enter the University of Arkansas Law School where he competed in numerous trial and negotiations competitions and represented clients through the school’s Criminal Practice Clinic, and earned a Juris Doctorate Degree. He has been licensed to practice before the Arkansas Supreme Court, the Arkansas Court of Appeals, and the Circuit Courts of Arkansas, and before the United States District Court for the Eastern and Western Districts of Arkansas, and the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis.
Mr. Wigley is focusing his practice on criminal law as well as civil litigation and legal transactions. He looks forward to carrying on the 40-year tradition of the Gibson & Keith firm of serving the legal needs of the people and businesses of southeast Arkansas. The firm is located at 119 South Main Street in Monticello, Arkansas.
No comments:
Post a Comment