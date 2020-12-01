Worrying rise in local COVID cases

COVID-19 active cases have more than doubled in Bradley County since November 23, with 86 people currently infected with the potentially deadly virus as of Tuesday morning, December 1, 2020.
As we reported November 23, 42 people at the time were actively battling COVID-19 in Bradley County. A check of the updated numbers Tuesday however shows that number has grown to 86, a worrying sign for what health officials nationwide have warned could be a harsh winter as people deal with not only COVID, but the flu as well.
Bradley County has also passed an unfortunate milestone, as over 500 citizens have had COVID-19 since the pandemic began early this year. 411 of those infected locally have recovered so far.
Residents are urged to wear a mask when unable to maintain social distancing from others outside of their immediate household. This is especially important indoors.
2,502 Arkansans have died to-date as a result of COVID. Senior populations are the most vulnerable, with 91.4% of the deaths in Arkansas coming among those 55 years and older.
There is concern over the statewide hospitalization rate. Governor Hutchinson recently said the following:
"Today’s increase in hospitalizations will continue to strain our health care system. Our frontline workers need our help as we head into the winter months of this pandemic. Today, I received briefings from FDA Director Hahn; Dr. Fauci and Sec. Azar on the vaccine distribution plans as well as what is needed to meet the pressure on our health care system. Based upon national trends and expert concerns on the holiday season, it does seem that we are in the lull before the storm. I expect the antigen testing to pick up again later in the week and that is where many of the positive cases are identified. I applaud our health department team and all the health care workers who have been so diligent during this entire pandemic.”
