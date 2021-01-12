Arkansas artist awarded first place in Texas juried art show

|Rob Reep's award winning painting, "Loose Leaf and Copper"
Arkansas artist Rob Reep was recently awarded first place for his painting, Loose Leaf and Copper, in the Art League of Baytown, Texas juried art exhibition, The Art of Tea, an art show featuring 28 select works from artists from across the United States.
Located just outside of Houston, the Art League of Baytown is currently hosting the tea-centered show, which is open to the public through February 13, 2021.
Reep's first-place painting is a still life, 18 x 24-inch oil on linen, depicting a copper tea kettle with loose tea spilled on a table. It is available to purchase through The Art of Tea exhibition till the show ends February 13.
Artist and former Goose Creek art teacher Billie Brinkley judged the juried show. In speaking about Reep's painting, she said that "the reflection of the copper and the steam rising from the cup, along with the spilled tea leaves, made a painting that made my eyes want to stay."
Reep, a 32-year-old oil painter, works daily from his studio at 225 South Main Street in Warren, Arkansas. He's had work shown in galleries in Arkansas and Colorado. Specializing in landscape and wildlife artwork, he says that still life is an area of interest due to the possibilities of interesting plays on light. "I am always drawn to subjects with contrasting light and dark," he said. "It's what life is all about, the shadows existing so that we can appreciate the light."
He went on to say "it's such an honor to be awarded first place in a show filled with so many talented painters and sculptors."
In addition to viewing Reep's artwork at his Main Street, Warren, Arkansas studio, his traditional oil paintings are also available for purchase on his website at robreepstudio.com. Those wanting to follow his artistic journey can find him on Instagram as well @robreep.
