Wednesday, January 27, 2021

Arkansas Department of Health confirms house cat with COVID

By Mary Hightower
U of A System Division of Agriculture

LITTLE ROCK — Veterinary health experts are advising individuals who have COVID-19, or suspect they do, to limit contact with their pets. Heidi Ward, extension veterinarian for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the Arkansas Department of Health recently confirmed that a central Arkansas cat was found to be infected with the virus.
 
The house cat, the first COVID-19 infected feline in Arkansas, is reported to have recovered and is healthy.
“People need to be aware that they should distance themselves from their pets if they have tested positive for COVID,” Ward said. “Animals infected with the virus typically develop mild to moderate respiratory symptoms. If a person finds out they are positive for COVID-19 and suspect that their pet is also infected, they should call their veterinarian for guidance.”

Limiting contact means no snuggling, sleeping in the same bed or sharing food with pets. Pet owners who test positive for the virus might consider having someone “pet sit” until the owner is clear of COVID.
at 11:00 AM

