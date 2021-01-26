BCMC Partners with ESS for Emergency Department Staffing

WARREN, Ark. (1/25/21) – Bradley County Medical Center recently entered a new partnership with Emergency Staffing Solutions (ESS) to staff and manage the Emergency Department as BCMC looks to continue providing great patient care and improving operating efficiency.
ESS will staff and manage the Emergency Department at BCMC and compliment the inpatient staff already at the hospital, providing a unique “Hybrid” system which combines both the Emergency Room and Hospitalist services, providing a continuum of care from ER to Discharge. This system will allow the same physician to follow patients from their initial contact in the ER all the way through discharge should admission be required. They will also provide care for inpatients of other physicians in the hospital as needed.
As part of this new partnership, Dr. Bradley Biggers will continue to practice at BCMC with ESS. He will cover the ER and Inpatient floor on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays, while the rest of the week will be staffed with other ESS physicians. One or more physicians will be on the Bradley County Medical Center premises 24/7, 365 days of the year, ready to serve Bradley County and its surrounding communities. Additionally, ESS is already in network with all the Arkansas insurance payors.
“BCMC is very excited for this new partnership,” Bradley County Medical Center CEO Steve Henson said. “Working with ESS and having Dr. Biggers as the cornerstone of the programs will be a big step in our journey to continue to improve operations. And having ESS already in network with all the Arkansas insurance payors will be another great benefit for our patients.”
ESS will provide all physicians associated with BCMC with 24-hour access to resources including staff training tools as well as regional and national clinical support. This degree of care and resources are generally found in larger, more metropolitan facilities.
Emergency Staffing Solutions, founded 2001, is a Texas based company which focuses on rural and suburban areas and has a strong network of over 1,000 physicians. They manage Emergency Departments and Hospitalist programs for over 50 facilities nationwide.
For the latest news and updates regarding BCMC please like the Bradley County Medical Center Facebook page. To keep up with the most recent news and updates for the BCMC Rural Health Clinic, please like the BCMC Rural Health Clinic page on Facebook.
No comments:
Post a Comment