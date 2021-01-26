Bohemia Cares holds community meeting

|Verlancia Tucker, Executive Director of Bohemia Cares
Bohemia Cares, a non-profit organization headquartered in Jacksonville, Arkansas conducted a community public meeting in Warren Saturday, January 23 to gain input from residents and leaders in the Warren area as to what type services are needed to serve those in need and kids.
The meeting was conducted by Verlancia Tucker, Executive Director. The meeting was sponsored by Union Hill Baptist Church located on West Central Street.
Bohemia Cares has worked in Warren in the past by holding summer classes for Warren youth and assisting with providing bicycles during Christmas. Several citizens desiring to help and providing testimony were present.
The meeting lasted about one hour and another session is planned in March. Surveys were taken asking for recommendations as to the type of programs needed to benefit families and community development.
No comments:
Post a Comment