Tuesday, January 26, 2021

Bohemia Cares holds community meeting

Verlancia Tucker, Executive Director of Bohemia Cares

Bohemia Cares, a non-profit organization headquartered in Jacksonville, Arkansas conducted a community public meeting in Warren Saturday, January 23 to gain input from residents and leaders in the Warren area as to what type services are needed to serve those in need and kids.

The meeting was conducted by Verlancia Tucker, Executive Director.  The meeting was sponsored by Union Hill Baptist Church located on West Central Street.

About a dozen people were on hand including several ministers, School Board President Jerry Daniels, Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington, Warren Council member Joel Tolefree and representatives from UALR, led by LaMar Hoy, Community Economic Development Planner.  UALR is working with the city of Warren to plan and implement community and economic plans.

Bohemia Cares has worked in Warren in the past by holding summer classes for Warren youth and assisting with providing bicycles during Christmas.  Several citizens desiring to help and providing testimony were present.  

The meeting lasted about one hour and another session is planned in March.  Surveys were taken asking for recommendations as to the type of programs needed to benefit families and community development.
