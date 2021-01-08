Bohemia Cares hosted the "Give Love On Christmas" Program funded by Cares Acts grants

(Pulaski County, AR) BOHEMIA Cares is a nonprofit organization that was founded in 2018 and has reached international boundaries. We hosted our annual summer enrichment program at the Union Hill MB Church under the leadership of Rev. Henry Cox. BOHEMIA Cares was awarded several CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act grants. The grants were used to help low-income families in Warren, Jacksonville, and North Little Rock, Arkansas during the holiday season. Grant funding was also used to host a ‘12 Days of Love’ Program, an empowerment Zoom webinar for women only that promoted self-love and mental health awareness.
On December 14, our organization gave away 213 turkeys and books and plush toys to scholars and their families at Homer Adkins Pre-School in the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District in Jacksonville, Arkansas. On December 15, we partnered with Rev. Cox of the Union Hill MB Church and Mr. Jerry Daniels, Warren School District Board President and member of Mt. Zion Baptist Church to give away 95 bikes to children in Warren, Arkansas. On December 19, we partnered with First Baptist Church - Main Street, North Little Rock under the leadership of Dr. D.L. Richardson to give away 350 coats and turkeys to residents of North Little Rock.
Tucker is a member of the Jacksonville Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People and acts as chair of the education committee. She is a former school teacher who taught in the North Little Rock School District and the Jacksonville North Pulaski School District. After working in the classroom, Tucker decided to create an organization that would help the entire family learn and become better versions of themselves because traditional educational institutions do not adequately support parents or caregivers.
Tucker has a master’s degree in secondary education from the University of Little Rock and two bachelor’s degrees in business administration. She is a mental health advocate who hopes to erase the stigma attached to receiving mental health counseling. Her goal is to help others who suffer in silence. BOHEMIA Cares’ programs allow individuals and families to talk openly about mental illness in safe spaces without judgement or negativity. BOHEMIA Cares works to empower, rebuild, reconnect and strengthen the entire family.
Other programs offered are the annual Self-Love Conference and a Self-Love and Soft Skills Instagram Live Chat Program. Follow @bohemiacares on social media for daily inspiration and updates. For more information about BOHEMIA Cares visit: www.bohemiacares.org.
No comments:
Post a Comment