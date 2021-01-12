Brooklyn Solis receives Union Bank prize for taking part in the Beverly Reep Memorial Virtual 5K

|From left to right: Gregg Reep, India Young, and Brooklyn Solis
India Young, the founder of the Beverly Reep Memorial Virtual 5K, presented participant Brooklyn Solis with the $100 prize donated by Union Bank Tuesday, January 12, 2021 in Warren.
The virtual 5K took place December 26, 2020, with runners and walkers able to tackle the run/walk on their time. Those that took part snapped a photo and posted it to facebook or instagram for a chance to win the $100 Union Bank donated prize.
All proceeds from the 5K went to the Beverly Reep Memorial Fund, which will be used to honor the late history teacher Beverly Reep.
Former Mayor and State Representative Gregg Reep, husband of Beverly, was on hand for the prize donation. "Our family would like to say thank you to India and all of the participants for making this event possible," said Mr. Reep. "Beverly's students meant everything to her, so to be honored in this way is really special, and we look forward to the event again next year," he continued.
The event was the creation of Warren High School student India Young, with help from school sponsor Emily VanderZwalm.
