Brooklyn Solis wins prize for participating in the Mrs. Beverly Reep Virtual 5K

Brooklyn Solis won the $100 prize graciously donated by Union Bank by participating in the Beverly Reep Memorial Virtual 5K Walk/Run.
The event was held December 26, 2020 and was organized by Warren High School student India Young. Participants walked or ran the 5K on their own time and used the hashtag #sleighedthereep5K to enter for a chance to win the $100 Union Bank prize.
Warren High School released a statement saying "thank you to everyone who participated and made this event successful!"
