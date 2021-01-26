Chamber board meets for the first time in 2021

Bradley County Chamber of Commerce board of directors met for the first time this year on Monday at Bradley County Development Corp.
Present were Chairman James Wells and board members Terrie White, Tim Kessler, Brooke Hatch and Ron St. John. Also present was Chamber/BCEDC Executive Director Ashley Foreman.
The board approved application for a Payroll Protection Plan loan which would pay for Foreman’s salary for two months. Currently, the Chamber pays her full monthly salary with BCEDC reimbursing half of it. If the loan is approved, BCEDC would not be charged for two months. The loan is forgiveable and would not have to be repaid as long as certain conditions are met.
Wells also presented a lease drawn up by City Attorney Murray Claycomb between the city and Chamber. The lease would allow the Chamber to have office space in the Municipal Building in perpetuity. The board approved the lease.
Membership forms have been sent out and payment is due at the end of January. A total of $14,000 in dues was received last year and $3,200 so far this year.
The board approved annual dues of $250 to the Arkansas Economic Developers-Chamber Executives.
Discussion was held about obtaining an 18-foot community Christmas tree. The price would be about $9,000 and would entail doing some fundraisers for it.
