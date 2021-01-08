Friday, January 8, 2021

Chance of snow forecast for Bradley County Sunday into Monday


The National Weather Service is monitoring a developing system which is forecast to potentially to bring some snow Sunday night into Monday morning.

Sunday evening, January 10, 2021, there is a chance of rain for Bradley County before 7:00 p.m.  After 7:00 p.m. snow is likely.  The low will reach around 29 with calm winds becoming north northeast around 5 mph after midnight.  The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday, there is a 40% chance of snow, mainly before noon.  Some models are showing the possibility of light accumulation in South Arkansas, including Bradley County.

