City Council approves 2021 budget, hears positive reports from police and fire

The Warren City Council met Monday, January 11 for the first meeting of the calendar and fiscal year 2021. All six council members were present with Mayor Pennington presiding. Votes were taken to approve the minutes of the December 2020 meeting and the current financial report. City Clerk Helen Boswell gave the financial reports and informed the council that sales tax revenues for 2020 were up 3% over the previous year.
Mayor Pennington introduced the council to Mary Jones, who will be filling in for Administrative Assistant to the Mayor Charlotte Brown due to Ms. Brown's scheduled knee surgery that will keep her away from work for the next eight weeks.
The Mayor then submitted a proposed lease between the City and Bradley County Chamber of Commerce to allow the Chamber to continue to be housed in the Municipal Building at no cost. This agreement goes back to the 1930's. However, there has not been a written lease and the state auditors have informed the City, a written agreement is required. The council approved the lease. No money is involved but it allows the Chamber to house an office in the Municipal Building and calls for the Chamber to pay their own utilities.
Elizabeth DeArmond addressed the council and asked them to consider amending the ordinance that allows animals such as horses to be maintained in the city limits. She brought up the case of a house her mother owns on Hooks Street that borders property on which the owner keeps a horse. The fence within which the horse is held is very near her mother's house and the odor is bad. She stated she understood the law, but asked it to be reviewed. This matter has been brought up before. The council agreed to have a committee consider the issue.
Next the council was addressed by a city employee of the Sanitation Department, Angela Wheeler. She requested a raise for the Sanitation Drivers in addition to the 2% cost of living raise granted for 2021. She talked about the requirements of the drivers including CDL and state license for the transfer station. The council indicated they would further review their options and abilities and thanked her for her work.
Police Chief Hildreth submitted his monthly report and told the council the salary upgrades for the police department have resulted in a number of new applications to fill vacancies. He was very upbeat about the city's ability to hire new and certified officers and stabilize the police department's staffing.
The council then voted to make salary increases for uncertified patrolmen and to increase pay for corporals.
Fire Chief Mike Ashcraft gave the fire department report and also stated the salary increase had benefited the fire department's ability to find employees. The council then voted to authorize firefighters state dues for 2021.
Mayor Pennington gave the Sanitation and Building Officials reports in the absence of Mike May, due to his not feeling well. She reported the cleanup of property on Davenport Street is underway. The council then voted to order cleaned up property at 412 W. Pine and 1834 W. Pine. All departmental reports were provided and reviewed.
Ways and Means Committee Chairman Dorothy Henderson recommended the council move forward with the adoption of Resolution A-658, adopting the city budget for the year 2021. Over the years the budget has been adopted by ordinance, but the administration, after consultation with the Municipal League, determined to set the budget by resolution. It may be amended as required. The total budget for 2021 is over $7.6 million.
The council then reviewed all available board and commission minutes. This includes the Water and Sewer Commission minutes and financial report.
Mayor Pennington reminded the council and the public that January 18 will be the Dr. Martin Luther King Holiday. The city municipal building will be closed and there will be no garbage collection. The council then voted to pay the December, 2020 bills.
The next council meeting is set for February 8 at 5:30pm. The agenda meeting will be conducted February 4 at 7:00am . All meetings will be held in the Municipal Courtroom.
