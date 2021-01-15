Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Holiday 2021

January 18, 2021 is Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. day as designated in America by the United States Congress. It is a National Holiday.
The City of Warren Municipal Building will be closed the January 18, and there will be no garbage pick up that day. As always, the City of Warren Emergency Services Center will be open and the police and fire departments will be staffed and functioning.
In addition, the Bradley County Courthouse and the county landfill will be closed. There will be regular county garbage collection on the 18th.
St James AME Church will host the Martin Luther KIng, Jr. program January 30, 2021. More information will be forthcoming. St James has honored Dr. King for many years with a program.
