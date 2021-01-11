Drew County NAACP installs officers for new year

Hailing as the president of the organization will be Clarissa Pace. Other elected and appointed officers include Bettina Randolph, Vice President; Brenda Binns, Secretary; Lena Kennedy, Assistant Secretary; Rugenal Lindsey, Treasurer; Kimberly Martin, Assistant Treasurer; Stacy Deshazer Smith, Peggy Orr, and Mattie Orr, Members at Large.
According to President Pace, she is looking forward to working with the community. She has set forth the vision for the next two years – bold, involved, and equal. “Sometimes it is a risk to be involved in matters that bring more equality. That is the stand we must take in this 21st century. My position is to bring back genuine service to our community, to each other, to our state and to our nation. Bridging gaps that may or may not have been intentional is another goal and we plan to do that peaceably.”
The Drew County NAACP Branch #6042 was chartered on September 10, 1984 under the leadership of the late James Bealer, who was president at that time. Pace takes office following the longtime leadership of Tommy Daniels. This organization has been strongly involved in this community since it’s chartering. The mission is to secure the political, educational, social, and economic equality of rights to eliminate race-based discrimination and ensure the health and well-being of all persons.
Citizens of all races, creed, and color are encouraged to become members. You may contact Lou Lambert, membership chair, at 870-723-4590, or join online at https://www.naacp.org/membership/. You may also renew your membership online. According to Pace, during the pandemic, monthly meetings are held on zoom 3rd Tuesdays of each month. To obtain zoom meeting information, you may contact President Pace @ 870.723.9820 or branch secretary, Brenda Binns, at 870-723-0661.
