Fire Department responds to a number of calls in mid January

Construction is underway of the new fire engine extension bay.

The Warren Fire Department recently responded to several emergency calls, including a gas leak as well as a fire.

January 12 the Warren Fire Department responded to what turned out to be a false alarm.  January 16 the department answered a call at 810 S. Martin due to a gas leak.

The Fire Department then was summoned to 321 Park Lane to put out a fire on an outbuilding.  Fifteen firemen responded to the call.

Construction work is underway extending a fire engine bay on the west side of the Emergency Services Center to allow for the full enclosure of the new extended ladder fire engine.


