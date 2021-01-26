Four month investigation leads to arrest of Warren man on drug charges

According to Supervisory Agent John Carter of the 10th Drug Task Force, a four month multi-agency investigation into a Bradley County drug operation resulted in an arrest Friday and the seizure of a significant amount of both methamphetamine and marijuana.
The investigation, which began in September of 2020, resulted in a total of roughly 50 pounds of commercial grade marijuana and over 3.5 pounds of methamphetamine being seized throughout the investigation. The street value of the narcotics is roughly $230,000.
Arrested in the operation was Patrick Young, age 48, of Warren. Young is initially charged with Possession of Methamphetamine with Purpose to Deliver (Trafficking), Possession of Marijuana with purpose to deliver, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.
According to Carter, Operations such as this are the justification for the need of multi-jurisdictional Task Forces. Information received by individual departments can be compiled in to working intelligence that can be acted on. The results of this type of multi-department cooperation are beneficial to all agencies involved.
