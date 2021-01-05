Hermitage City Council adopts 2021 budget

All members of the Hermitage City Council were present, one by phone, for the council's December 2020 meeting. Mayor Tonya Kendrix presided. Other members of the city staff were present along with Angela Dawson, City Treasurer. Karla Ramos, City Clerk and James Hamilton, City Attorney. There were no public comments and the minutes of the last meeting were approved.
The police chief reported 10 citations being issued in November, 2020. The city fire department reported two fires in November, one in town and one assisting the Hermitage Rural Fire Department. It was noted the two fires occurred around the same time.
It was then reported that the water system was under a precautionary boil order. Recent test results are hoped for December 30. If approved, the order will cease. Other reports were provided. The council then approved the monthly financial report.
During the water department report, the City Treasurer recommended the council change the due date for payment of water bills. Currently residents get a bill on a date, the school system gets a bill on a different date and businesses receive bills on yet another date. The council voted to make all bills due by the 15th of each month.
The council then took up proposed resolution #116 to adopt a budget for the year 2021. The proposal was presented as follows:
*Non-Restricted Expenditures:
1. Administration-$229,268.00
2. Law Enforcement-$136,665.00
3. Fire Department-$11,800.00
4. Park - $2000.00
5. Community Center-$21,000.00
Restricted Expenditures
1. Street Dept.-$64,121.00
2. Water Operating-$94,920.00
3. Water General-$217,430.00
4. Sewer Operating-$444,385.00
5. Fire Department-$17,599.00
After a motion and second the council voted unanimously to adopt the resolution.
Next the council voted to create a custodial job within the city to serve city properties. The job will pay minimum wage and work 16 hours per week.
Mayor Kendrix gave her report. She talked about discussions to allow a mobile business to locate on city property adjacent to City Hall and ongoing plans to build a new daycare facility near the community center and baseball field.
