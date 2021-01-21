Hermitage School Board conducts January 2021 meeting

Members of the Hermitage School Board met for their monthly meeting January 11, 2021.
The board conducted a hearing to consider expelling a student. After the case was presented, the board voted 7-0 to expel the student for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year. The student's name is not made public by the school district.
After the hearing, the board took up regular business and approved the previous months minutes and the financial statement. Various reports were then provided by the superintendent and administrators.
The board then took the following actions:
- Approved policy for emergency covid-19 leave for certified and classified personnel.
- Approved E-Route expenditures to CDW-6 for technology.
- Approved budget of expenditures with tax levy for the fiscal year 7-1-21 to 6-30-23 plus approved related election documents.
- Approved school board legal liability and employment practice liability and general liability insurance
- Approved updates to "Ready for Learning and Response Level" plan for 2020-2021 year
