Hoyle and Potter win the WBL 2020 Adult Reading Challenge

|Pauline Hoyle
Pauline Hoyle and Eva Potter were recently recognized by the Warren Branch Library for their participation in their 2020 Adult Reading Challenge. The Library offered three different challenges in 2020: States, Alphabet, and Read-a-Latte. Ms. Hoyle completed 7 Challenges (350 books) and Ms. Potter completed 3 Challenges (150 books!) To register for Library's 2021 Adult Reading Challenges or for more information, contact the Library at 870-226-2536.
|Eva Potter
