LaSalle Corrections owner tells BCEDC construction of new regional jail could begin soon

|Photo: From left, Bradley County Economic Development Corp. board Chairman Dr. Bob Smalling, Warren School Superintendent Bryan Cornish, state Rep. Jeff Wardlaw and state Sen. Ben Gilmore.
By Tim Kessler
The annual Bradley County Economic Development Corp. meeting was held Monday night at Immanuel Baptist Church with an announcement made about the timeline on construction of the Southeast Arkansas Regional Jail at the Warren Industrial Park.
State Rep. Jeff Wardlaw introduced Billy McConnell, owner of LaSalle Corrections, who joined the meeting by Zoom. McConnell said an affirmative commitment had been received from a bank for financing of the $28 million-$30 million facility.
He said he was hoping to finalize a contract by the end of the week. By the end of February, he said equipment will be moved to the 20-acre site and a groundbreaking should be held soon after that, with construction possibly beginning in April and taking about 18 months.
Wardlaw said after the meeting that the facility would include 100 non-adjudicated beds for Drew, Bradley and possibly other counties. Non-adjudicated offenders have been charged with a crime but are awaiting trial and sentencing. Adjudicated offenders have been convicted of a crime and will be serving their sentences.
The jail will also include 500 adjudicated beds for Arkansas Department of Corrections and the Department of Community Corrections. There will also be space for some federal non-adjudicated offenders. The jail will be classified as a medium security facility.
In other action:
- Accountant Bob Milton said BCEDC had total assets of $852,687.67. It still counts a $50,000 loan to J&E Food Group for a new poultry plant as both a liability and an asset. BCEDC had a loss for 2020 of $5,802.17.
- New state Sen. Ben Gilmore, Bradley County Judge Klay McKinney, Warren Alderwoman Emily Moseley and Warren Mayor Denisa Pennington were present, along with several BCEDC board members.
- Warren School Superintendent Bryan Cornish gave a presentation on the 5-mill property tax increase that is being sought for a new elementary school and gym. He also reported on district activities, including the end of the first semester, basketball games and school employees given the opportunity to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
- Board Treasurer Carlton Davis presented the 2021 budget which included $10,125 expected revenue and $39,400 in expenses. The budget was approved.
- Board members Hugh Quimby, Sue Wagnon, Steve Henson and Jeff Wardlaw were reappointed to another year on the board.
- Smalling reported, “This has been an unusual year in a number of ways.” He said new BCEDC/Bradley County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ashley Foreman was hired in June, the organization is responsible for working with existing and incoming industries and to make the county more acceptable to industrial prospects.
- Foreman gave thanks to the board, Mayor Pennington and Wardlaw for support. She said she was working with EAST students on creating a BCEDC website.
- Pennington said, “I 100 percent support the millage increase. It will help us to attract new residents.” She said renovation of the Warren and Saline River Railroad depot was completed and that three new businesses came to the city last year. “I support BCEDC and the Chamber,” she said.
- McKinney said “tough decisions” had to be made in county government due to the pandemic, including layoffs of five full-time workers. He said the county received $470,000 in CARES Act funding.
- John Lipton reported on the Southeast Arkansas Regional Intermodal Facilities Authority. “Intermodals have been very successful throughout the state of Arkansas,” he said. “You’ve got to create a marketing area. There are some things going on that are very promising. We have got to focus on getting some infrastructure in place.”
- Pennington also said J&E Food Group owner John White was working on contracts to get the poultry processing plant open. She said the pandemic has had an impact. Rep. Wardlaw also added, “Equipment has been a nightmare.”
