Local officials sworn in for new terms

Seven Bradley County Justices of the Peace, two Warren City Council Members, and the Pennington Township Constable were sworn in for new two year terms Friday morning, January 1, 2021.
Sim McCoy was sworn in for another term as Pennington Township Constable and Council Member Emily Moseley and Council Member Joel Tolefree were sworn in for two year terms on the Warren City Council. Prior to an official meeting in 2021, the remaining four council members will have to be sworn in.
Members Gwen Bullard and Eddie Wayne Parnell will have to be sworn in prior to the next Quorum Court meeting.
District Judge Bruce Anderson conducted the swearing in.
There were fewer officials to be sworn in than in past years due to executive branch county officials now serving four year terms.
After the swearing in, the Quorum Court held the required first meeting of the year and set the regular monthly meetings of the court for the third Monday of each month at 6:00 p.m. For any month that the third Monday is a holiday, the court will meet on the Tuesday following the third Monday. The meeting was adjourned after the court voted to suspend their pay for the meeting.
