South Arkansas Venture Enterprises, a non-profit arm of the Southeast Arkansas Economic Development District, has low interest loan money available for individuals and small businesses that may have trouble securing conventional loans.
The money is available for the ten counties of Southeast Arkansas including Bradley, Ashley, Chicot, Cleveland, Drew, Desha, and Lincoln. Also eligible are Jefferson, Grant and Arkansas.
The funds are made available from funding provided by Congress through the CARES ACT and is available to help small businesses survive as a result of the COVID pandemic and to assist new businesses to start up that may be higher risks and cannot get a regular bank loan. The loan program can share a loan with local financial institutions.
Anyone interested should contact Lara Owings with the Southeast Arkansas Development District at 870-536-1971. An application must be submitted and a business plan submitted. There is assistance in securing a business plan. The loan program has very good rates and generous terms.
Anyone interested in Bradley County is welcome to contact Gregg Reep at 870-820-2403. Reep is Chairman of the SAVE Board. This needs to be acted upon as soon as possible as there are deadlines for loaning the funds. Bankers within the 10-county region are urged to contact Ms. Owings should they have loan requests that may not be doable without another lending source.
