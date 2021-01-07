New Edinburg School Annuals made available

From the Re-New-ing Edinburg:
The 1948-1985 New Edinburg school annuals are now available in PDF format either on a USB flash drive or two CDs. USB flash drives are $10.00 each and the CDs are $5.00 for the set. An additional $5.00 shipping should be included if mailing is necessary and the request should be sent to Re-New-ing Edinburg, P. O. Box 24, New Edinburg, AR 71660. Local request can be made by contacting or texting your request to Roger McClellan at 870-643-0150.
Re-New-ing Edinburg wishes to express it’s thanks to Ricky St. John, Marvin King and the family of Anita Knowles, beloved annual sponsor and teacher, for providing the annuals for scanning. Considering many of the annuals included personal notes to Ms. Knowles, former students will truly enjoy stepping back in time and reminiscing. Our appreciation also to Hilda Terry, Director of the Roy & Christine Sturgis Library of Cleveland County, for assisting in our efforts and a copy of the CDs is available at the library for public use.
Thank you for your support of our community activities.
Patricia C. McClellan
