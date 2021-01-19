New program at Warren Branch Library

Book Club for Kids in Grades K - 8th
Here's How It Works:
Kids read books (Books can be from the Warren Library, your School Library, or your personal books from home)
Keep up with Books read by writing down the BOOK TITLE.
On the last day of each month, contact the Warren Library with your list of BOOKS READ.
1 Book = 1 Entry for a monthly prize drawing
HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR BOOK LIST (Entries MUST be submitted one of these 4 ways or will be invalid - do not send lists to staff members):
Bring to the Library: 115 W. Cypress St
-or-
Call 870-226-2536
-or-
Send Message to Warren Branch Library on Facebook.
-or-
Email: youreadmore@gmail.com
ENTRIES MUST INCLUDE:
Child's Name
Grade
Phone Number
