New program at Warren Branch Library


Book Club for Kids in Grades K - 8th

Here's How It Works:

Kids read books (Books can be from the Warren Library, your School Library, or your personal books from home)

Keep up with Books read by writing down the BOOK TITLE.

On the last day of each month, contact the Warren Library with your list of BOOKS READ.

1 Book = 1 Entry for a monthly prize drawing

HOW TO SUBMIT YOUR BOOK LIST (Entries MUST be submitted one of these 4 ways or will be invalid - do not send lists to staff members):

Bring to the Library: 115 W. Cypress St

-or-

Call 870-226-2536

-or-

Send Message to Warren Branch Library on Facebook.

-or-

Email: youreadmore@gmail.com

ENTRIES MUST INCLUDE:

Child's Name

Grade

Phone Number

